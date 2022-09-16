YouTube star Trisha Paytas announces birth of her daughter and reveals her unusual name

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has welcomed her first child with her husband Moses Hacmon.

The 34-year-old announced the exciting news via her social media accounts and revealed their baby girl’s unusual name.

She wrote: “She has arrived 💕 Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon 🙏🏼 born 09.14.22 😇”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytasbackup)

Some fans loved the name Malibu Barbie, with one writing: “Malibu Barbie… I expected nothing less and honestly the name is perfect🤍.”

A second said: “Iconic name! Congrats Trisha💖✨💫.”

While others weren’t as keen, with another commenting: “Congratulations! The name is sending me but it’s so on brand for you 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytasbackup)

Trisha and Moses met in 2020 after they were set up by fellow YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein on their dating show.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple began quarantining together and grew closer.

They announced their engagement in December 2020, moved in together last January, and tied-the-knot in December 2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel in California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytasbackup)

Trisha, who has over one million subscribers on YouTube, took part in the 2017 summer series of Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

After unsuccessfully trying to get evicted from the show, they left after just 11 days.

The series was won by the late Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, with singer Amelia Lily finishing as the runner-up.