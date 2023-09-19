You won’t BELIEVE how much Katy Perry has sold her music catalogue for

Katy Perry just sold the rights to her catalogue of music for an eye-watering amount.

According to reports, the singer sold the rights to Litmus Music for $225 million (€210.4m) on Monday.

The agreement covers the master royalty income and publishing rights for five of her albums which she released between 2008 and 2020 – ‘One Of The Boys’ (2008), ‘Teenage Dream’ (2010), ‘PRISM’ (2013), ‘Witness’ (2017) and ‘Smile’ (2020).

In a statement shared with Variety, Litmus Music’s Dan McCarroll said: “Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I’m so honoured to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire.”

Co-founder and CEO Hank Forsyth added: “Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does.”

Universal Music Group continues to own the masters to the five albums – which include hit songs such as ‘California Girls’ and ‘Firework’.

