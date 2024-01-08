WATCH: Stars sweet reaction to Emma Stone’s Golden Globe win

Celebrities at the 2024 Golden Globes were delighted to see Emma Stone take home an award.

The star-studded event was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

The actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’, Poor Things.

👏 We can’t clap loud enough! Congratulations Emma Stone on your WIN for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy! 👏 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/swrlOLz462 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024



A clip of Jennifer Lawrence reacting to Emma’s win is currently going viral on social media.

When Emma is announced as the winner, her friend and fellow actress can be seen throwing her hands in the air and getting up out of her chair.

The No Hard Feelings actress was up against the star and lost out in the category.

Taylor Swift was also seen out of her seat, giving her friend a standing ovation upon hearing her name being called out as the winner.

Taylor’s song, When Emma Falls In Love, from her hit album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is reportedly about the Golden Globe winner.

Taylor Swift reacts to Emma Stone winning her Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/sDAzCut6go — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Emma’s film also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, during the annual award’s ceremony.

