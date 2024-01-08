Golden Globes 2024: The FULL list of winners

The annual Golden Globe Award ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
2023 was undoubtedly a huge year for cinema which saw box office hits such as Oppenheimer and Barbie take the film industry by storm.
Take a look at the list of winner’s and see how well some of your favourite celebs performed below:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things – WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rutin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Pas Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Poor Things
Oppenheimer – WINNER
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie – WINNER
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader
Steve Martin
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Jeremy Allen White – WINNER
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew McFadyen, Succession – WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light we Cannot See
Beef – WINNER
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer
Sam Claflin
Jon Hamm
Woody Harrelson
David Oyelowo
Steven Yeun – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Ricky Gervais – WINNER
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes