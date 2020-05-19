WATCH: Courteney Cox gives young Friends super fan the surprise of a lifetime

This is so sweet!

WATCH: Courteney Cox gives young Friends super fan the surprise of a...

Courteney Cox has teamed up with James Corden to surprise a young Friends fan.

James invited 13-year-old Neftali to appear on The Late Late Show via video call this week, after he had a virtual Friends themed Bar Mitzvah amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The young teen spoke to James about how much he loves the sitcom, before Courteney surprised him by joining the video call.

“Oh, my gosh, hello!” Neftali beamed, as he saw the Friends star pop up on the screen.

Neftali got to chat to his TV idol, and told her that he’s rewatched the show seven times.

“Seven-time?! The whole series seven times? That’s incredible,” Courteney exclaimed.

Courteney also gifted him with a foosball table, as she was so “touched” by his story.

James also asked Neftali why he loves the series so much, as it ended years before he was born.

“You can relate to all the characters and it’s really funny,” he replied.

The 13-year-old’s virtual celebration has been viewed by thousands online.

