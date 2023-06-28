Video of Tom Hanks’ niece having a meltdown goes viral after Claim to Fame elimination

A video of Tom Hanks’ niece having a meltdown has gone viral on social media, after she was eliminated from a US reality show.

Carly Reeves, 39, recently appeared on ABC’s Claim To Fame alongside a group of celebrity relatives, all of whom must conceal their identity and lineage in an attempt to secure their own fame and fortune.

The show, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, follows the contestants as they all live under the same roof and try to guess the family ties of their housemates.

In the premiere episode of season two, fellow competitor Hugo correctly guessed that Carly is a relative of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, leading to her elimination from the show.

Tom’s niece immediately burst into tears, and as she left to pack her bags, she let out a high-pitched scream.

Carly proceeded to sob over a bench clue that was shown earlier in the episode, as a nod to Tom’s beloved film Forrest Gump.

“His freakin’ clues are so freakin’ obvious,” she cried. “There’s literally no reference to benches on any other movie. Even [fellow contestant] Gabriel found that out. He’s not even, like, smart.”

– I don’t know if y’all watch #ClaimToFame but Tom Hanks’ niece really showed her ass last night. pic.twitter.com/ydrBrgHel6 — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) June 27, 2023

“I didn’t even get to do any challenges! I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be aired longer!”

The clip of Carly’s meltdown has since gone viral on social media, as viewers have expressed their shock over the reaction.