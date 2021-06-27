Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill announces her engagement

The 25-year-old shared the exciting news with her 16.1 million Instagram followers

Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill has announced her engagement to Daniel Fryer.

The 25-year-old went public with her romance back in February 2020, and took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news.

Sharing photos of the proposal, Taylor wrote: “My best friend, my soulmate, I’ll love you always 💗✨ 06/25/21 ✨💗”

A host of Taylor’s fellow Victoria’s Secret angels took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Josephine Skriver wrote: “Sooo freaking HAPPY for you”, while Lily Aldridge penned: “Omggggg yayyyyy… Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Lais Ribero added: “I’m sooooo happy for you Tay you deserve it ❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🎈🎊.”