Usher announces he’s expecting second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher has announced he’s expecting his second child with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, back in September.

On Thursday night, Usher hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Jenn showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.

Sharing photos from the red carpet on Instagram, Jenn captioned the post: “‘Another One’ in my @djkhaled voice #Iheartawards.” Usher, 42, announced the birth of their first child on Instagram in September.

Posting a photo of their newborn’s tiny hand, he wrote: “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond.” The singer is also father to two kids – Naviyd Ely, 11 and Usher V, 12 – who he shares with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

