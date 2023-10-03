Upset Kyle Richards comforted by friends – as Mauricio Umansky confirms their separation

Kyle Richards was seen being comforted by friends over the weekend, shortly after her husband Mauricio Umansky confirmed their separation.

In photos published by Page Six, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seen looking upset as she met with two friends for a hike on Sunday.

One of Kyle’s friends leaned in to give her a hug, as she appeared to tear up behind her sunglasses.

The sighting came shortly after Mauricio confirmed he and Kyle are “currently separated”, after 27 years of marriage.

The couple’s marriage problems first hit headlines in July but at the time, they shut down claims they were getting a divorce.

In a statement, they said: “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

“But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

During his appearance on The Agency Dallas’ Red Mic podcast last week, Mauricio insisted he and Kyle are still working on their marriage.

However, the realtor then backtracked on these comments.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant told TMZ: “Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?”

“We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

Mauricio clarified that during his appearance on the Agency Dallas’ Red Mic podcast, he only meant to say that divorce is not up for discussion at the moment.

“Divorce is not part of our conversation right now,” he said. “That is not part of what we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a separation.”

“We’ve had 26 amazing years,” he said, emphasising that the past year has been “really tough” on both of them. However, he added: “we’re not ready to throw in the towel yet.”

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot back in 1996, and share three daughters together – Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

The actress also has daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.