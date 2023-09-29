Mauricio Umansky insists he and Kyle Richards are ‘not separated’ – amid marriage struggles

Mauricio Umansky has insisted he and Kyle Richards are “not separated”.

In July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had split after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, the couple denied claims they were getting a divorce, but admitted they were having a “rough year”.

They wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

During his appearance on The Agency Dallas’ Red Mic podcast earlier this week, Mauricio insisted he and Kyle are still working on their marriage.

Addressing rumours the couple “planted” their split for “views”, Mauricio said: “I’m not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so that people can get more entertainment. That was an absolute blow.”

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues.”

“I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

The 53-year-old claimed the pair is “still dealing with their marriage”.

“You know it’s been an amazing 26 years and it’s been a difficult one year,” Mauricio said. “Most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years.”

It comes after Kyle was spotted cheering on her estranged husband from the crowd at the premiere of Dancing with the Stars.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot back in 1996, and share three daughters together – Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

The actress also has daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.