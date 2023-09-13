Tyler Stanaland reveals where he stands with Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall – after THAT hot tub scene

Tyler Stanaland has revealed where he stands with his Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall, after they shared a kiss in the season two finale.

During the latest season of the hit Netflix reality show, the realtors’ colleagues pointed out their undeniable chemistry and questioned whether they were secretly dating – following Tyler’s highly publicised divorce from actress Brittany Snow.

After continuously denying the dating rumours, the pair were seen sharing a steamy kiss in a hot tub in the final episode.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Tyler shared an update on their relationship.

He said: “I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things.”

“It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.”

Alex said: “You see throughout season 2 the dynamic of our friendship, and it’s easy and it’s comfortable because there it is, just that. It’s a friendship. There’s no strings attached and I think adding that other element is scary.”

“Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it. So we’re just navigating.”

Tyler added: “It’s both a blessing and a curse to explore a relationship that starts out as a friendship. There’s a lot of things that come with it and there’s a lot more at stake as well.”

Tyler and Brittany began dating in 2018, after the Selling the OC star slid into the Hairspray actress’ DMs.

The former couple got engaged in early 2019 when Tyler popped the question in their kitchen, and they tied the knot on March 14, 2020.

Brittany announced their split last year, shortly after season one of Selling the OC was released.