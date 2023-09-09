Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland admits he’s ‘still healing’ from Brittany Snow divorce

Tyler Stanaland has admitted he’s “still healing” from his divorce from Brittany Snow.

The Selling the OC star and the actress, who tied-the-knot in 2020, called time on their relationship last September.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former couple were declared legally single on August 11, waiving their rights to spousal support.

Speaking to People magazine, Tyler said: “It’s one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I’m going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again.

“But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work.”

The Selling the OC star explained that he keeps reminding himself that “divorce doesn’t have to be a bad thing,” before later noting: “You learn and grow from it.”

Tyler revealed that since becoming a single man he “definitely” speaks up more, despite being an “inherently” more “private” person.

Tyler insisted: “I’m not necessarily the centre of attention. In season two [of Selling the OC], I definitely use my voice a bit more to both my benefit and detriment.”

Brittany and Tyler’s divorce was finalised in July – nine months after they announced their split.

Per legal documents, the former couple agreed to the Hairspray actress receiving all “right, title, and interest in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control,” including a 2022 Audi 5 and the security deposit of a rental property in Studio City, California.

Meanwhile, Tyler will keep all personal effects in his current possession as well as a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner.

Tyler and Brittany were responsible for their own attorney fees, and also relinquished their rights to inherit from each other’s estates.

Brittany announced her split from Tyler in a statement posted to Instagram on September 14, 2022.

The statement read: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”

“We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” she concluded the post.

Tyler and Brittany began dating in 2018, after the Selling the OC star slid into the Hairspray actress’ DMs.

The couple got engaged in early 2019 when Tyler popped the question in their kitchen, and they tied-the-knot on March 14, 2020.