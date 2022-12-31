Tributes pour in for YouTube star Keenan Cahill – who has died aged 27

Tributes are pouring in for YouTube star Keenan Cahill, who has sadly died aged 27.

The beloved internet personality underwent open heart surgery on December 15, and he was put on life support due to complications from the procedure.

His manager told TMZ that Keenan died Thursday in a Chicago-area hospital after being taken off life support.

Keenan was best known for his celebrity lip-sync videos, with famous faces such as 50 Cent, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Nick Cannon and David Guetta making cameo appearances. His channel has more than 721,000 subscribers.

Keena was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, as a baby.

According to MedlinePlus, is a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred and eventually atrophy, and it can also lead to heart problems.

Fans and some famous faces have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Keenan after his tragic death.

Check out some of the tributes below:

This one stings. Keenan was so widely loved for his infectious energy he spread on YouTube. He had a passion to make people smile. RIP, friend. See you again. #rip #gonetoosoon #keenancahill pic.twitter.com/Y2iCS7AWe2 — Michael A. MacRae (@Michael_MacRae) December 30, 2022

RIP @KeenanCahill, you’ll forever be the Most Must-See lip syncer. Sending positive thoughts to your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6gSaZOXsIo — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 31, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of @KeenanCahill – He was a bright light and his joy was undeniably infectious. Donate to Keenan’s GoFund Me here: https://t.co/w3vmkN2XOH pic.twitter.com/FnuETeC3TH — Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) December 31, 2022

Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022

Whaaat Nooooo!!!!!!!!! Ah wtf this positive influence Keenan Cahill immortalized forever bro. Smh. Regardless 27 is too young. Not to mention how unfair it seems for worst chance situation to happen unexpected tryna fight thru his struggles written into his journey from day1😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/WdRGN75VnY — Just Juice (@JustTheJuice) December 30, 2022

Rest in Peace young legend Keenan Cahill 🙏🏽🫶🏽#KeenanCahill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g9PFSxovGy — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) December 30, 2022

My heart is broken today… our friend @KeenanCahill passed away yesterday. Our video always made me smile. RIP friend https://t.co/KFNibKWrf2 — Lou Seal (@LouSeal01) December 30, 2022