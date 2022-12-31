Ad
Tributes pour in for YouTube star Keenan Cahill – who has died aged 27

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Tributes are pouring in for YouTube star Keenan Cahill, who has sadly died aged 27.

The beloved internet personality underwent open heart surgery on December 15, and he was put on life support due to complications from the procedure.

His manager told TMZ that Keenan died Thursday in a Chicago-area hospital after being taken off life support.

Keenan was best known for his celebrity lip-sync videos, with famous faces such as 50 Cent, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Nick Cannon and David Guetta making cameo appearances. His channel has more than 721,000 subscribers.

Keena was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, as a baby.

According to MedlinePlus, is a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred and eventually atrophy, and it can also lead to heart problems.

Fans and some famous faces have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Keenan after his tragic death.

Check out some of the tributes below:

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

