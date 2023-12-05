Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Tom Holland reveals what it is he loves the most about girlfriend Zendaya

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Tom Holland has revealed what it is he loves the most about his girlfriend, Zendaya.

The Spider-Man actor was first linked to the Euphoria star in 2017, and the pair finally confirmed their romance in July 2021 – when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old has now opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend at a Q&A discussion for his new film, The Crowded Room, for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversions Series on Friday.

At the Q&A, when the discussion turned to his girlfriend, the actor revealed that what he loves the most about the 27-year-old is her honesty.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me,” he said.

Tom continued: “Which I love, cause you need that.”

Back in September, in an interview for Elle’s cover story, Zendaya gave a rare insight into their romance, revealing why she prefers to keep it out of the public eye.

She said: “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us