Tom Holland reveals what it is he loves the most about girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland has revealed what it is he loves the most about his girlfriend, Zendaya.

The Spider-Man actor was first linked to the Euphoria star in 2017, and the pair finally confirmed their romance in July 2021 – when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old has now opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend at a Q&A discussion for his new film, The Crowded Room, for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversions Series on Friday.

At the Q&A, when the discussion turned to his girlfriend, the actor revealed that what he loves the most about the 27-year-old is her honesty.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me,” he said.

Tom continued: “Which I love, cause you need that.”

Back in September, in an interview for Elle’s cover story, Zendaya gave a rare insight into their romance, revealing why she prefers to keep it out of the public eye.

She said: “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”