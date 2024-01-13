Tom Holland addresses Zendaya breakup rumours

Tom Holland has addressed rumours that he and former Spiderman co-star Zendaya have split up.

The couple who were first linked in 2016 confirmed their romance in July 2021 when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

However, the Euphoria actress caused fans to speculate whether the couple had split up after she unfollowed him on Instagram last week.

During an outing in Los Angeles on Friday, the actor was quizzed by TMZ on his relationship with Zendaya and whether they were “broken up.”

The 27-year-old quickly shut down the rumours and replied “No, absolutely not.”

Zendaya went on to unfollow everyone else on her Instagram account and has not yet given a reason why.

However, the Dune actress hasn’t been too active on social media in the last few months and has been posting very infrequently since October last year.

The notoriously private actress did an interview with Elle Magazine for their September cover story and revealed why she prefers to keep her life out of the public eye.

She said: “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” she added.

Last year, fans speculated whether Zendaya and Tom had gotten secretly engaged after spotting some “clues”.

In May 2023, the pair added fuel to the fire when Zendaya was pictured with a fan hiding her left hand in her pocket.

Zendaya & Tom Holland with a fan recently. pic.twitter.com/LEScdp8u0U — Zendaya Updates 🇵🇸 (@Zendaya_Updated) May 2, 2023

Reacting to the viral photo, one fan tweeted: “Oh they’re getting married.”

Another asked: “When was the last time we saw their left hands?” and a third penned: “Okay they getting a lil too adamant about covering their left hands.” The Greatest Showman star sent fans into a frenzy again last month when she posted a picture of her wearing an engagement ring on that finger.

In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story in December, she clarified: “I can’t post anything, you guys.”

“I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

She joked: “You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!”