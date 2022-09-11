TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio shows off dramatic transformation after shaving her head

Dixie D’Amelio has undergone a major transformation.

The TikTok star shaved her black locks off and debuted her new buzz cut at the 2022 Harper’s Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party in New York on Friday.

The 21-year-old stunned in a nude embellished gown with cutouts on the side for the red carpet, completing the look with natural makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dixie (@dixiedamelio)

The social media sensation posted a video on her YouTube channel documenting her decision to make the cut.

She explained to her team: “I just want to restart… We’re gonna make it a moment. I have dark eyes and eyebrows and lashes, I feel like it’d be fine.”

“I just want to be a cool girl,” the Be Happy singer added.

Dixie, who recently shut down rumours she split from her boyfriend Noah Beck, admitted she was worried about the public’s reaction to her new look.

She said: “I’ve been sad recently, but I don’t want to say anything because I don’t want anyone to think I’m having a mental breakdown.”

After getting her hair shaved off, Dixie exclaimed: “What the f*** did I just do? Oh my god, I don’t have hair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dixie (@dixiedamelio)