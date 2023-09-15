TikTok sensation Alix Earle announces new career venture

Alix Earle has announced her newest career venture.

The social media sensation boasts over 5.8 million TikTok followers, and a further 3 million followers on Instagram.

On Thursday, Alix created a new Instagram account, promoting her brand new podcast Hot Mess.

The first post on Hot Mess’ Instagram account reads: “You got ready with her. Now it’s time to get real with her. Welcome to the world of Hot Mess.”

Alix has teased that one of the first questions she’ll dive straight in to is: “Do I have a boyfriend?”

It comes amid her rumoured romance with NFL star Braxton Berrios.

The pair were first rumoured to be an item back in March.

Alix and Braxton are said to have attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix together with Ferrari last month.

The TikTok star has teased her romance with the NFL player numerous times on her social media.

The pair made their red carpet debut together at the ESPY Awards in LA back in July.

The first episode of Hot Mess with Alix Earle will air on September 21.