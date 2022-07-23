This is why Zac Efron is being sued

Zac Efron and Netflix are both facing a lawsuit over their docuseries ‘Down To Earth.’

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the actor and the streaming service are being sued by the health and wellness brand Down To Earth Organics (DTE).

The company claims that the similarly named series is confusing to its customers, especially as he branches out into advertising health foods.

DTE Organics claimed that it has already acquired the rights to use its name for media and entertainment, and that the Netflix series premiered after these rights were in place.

The wellness company also claimed that Netflix is trying to create a wellness brand inspired by its ‘Down To Earth’ series, which they alleged would harm its sales by confusing customers with the similar names.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor has begun promoting Nature Valley granola bars, but DTE, who sell their own protein bars, claim his promotion could harm its sales.

DTE Organics branded health advice featured on the Netflix docuseries as “widely ridiculed” and claimed the show is broadcasting “damaging false nutrition claims.”It also suggests that Efron and Netflix are out of their depth.

DTE is seeking unspecified damages from both Zac and Netflix, and it’s also seeking a prohibition on the two using its ‘Down To Earth’ trademark.

The actor and the streaming service have yet to comment on the lawsuit.