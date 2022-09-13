This is why Tom Holland did NOT attend the 2022 Emmys with Zendaya

Zendaya made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

The actress, who wore a stunning black Valentino gown to the awards show, took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 26-year-old became the first black woman to win the category twice, and the youngest two-time Emmy winner in history thanks to her role as Rue in the hit series Euphoria.

Zendaya attended the awards show alone, leaving fans wondering where her boyfriend Tom Holland was.

The Spider-Man star is in the midst of filming his forthcoming Apple TV+ show ‘The Crowded Room’, and was spotted on set earlier in the day – explaining his absence.

Zendaya has also been busy filming ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Budapest, Dubai, Jordan and Italy, but she was able to jet over to Los Angeles on Monday to attend TV’s biggest night.

In her acceptance speech, the former Disney Channel star said: “My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me.”

“Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her.”

Watch her speech below: