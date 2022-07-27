This is why Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are slamming Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are among the famous faces who are slamming Instagram for their new update.

The popular social media app have been testing a new full screen feed that resembles rival app TikTok, and fans are NOT happy about the new layout.

Kylie, 24, and Kim, 41, took to their Instagram Stories this week to reshare a message that reads: “Make Instagram Instagram again. (Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.)”

Kim wrote alongside the post: “PRETTY PLEASE”, while Kylie begged: “PLEASEEEEEEE.”

The reality stars are not the only ones who are unhappy with the new Instagram layout.

One user tweeted: “instagram is forcing reels down our throats. that app just gets worse with every update.”

Another wrote: “The new Instagram update really understood what I was looking for: none of my friends’ content, reposted TikToks from meme accounts I do not follow, 100x more ads, everything played at full volume against my will.”

Adam Mosseri, who is the CEO of Instagram, took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the criticism of the new update.

He said: “I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is gonna become video over time.”

“This is a lot of change all at once. But we’re also going to need to evolve because the world is changing quickly and we’re going to have to change along with it.”

“I also want to be clear: it isn’t yet good,” Adam added of the changes. “We’re going to have to get it to a good place if we’re going to ship it to the rest of Instagram.”

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022