Ad
HomeNews

Latest Posts

Instagram users are NOT happy about the app’s latest update

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Instagram users are NOT happy about the app’s latest update.

Last month, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Instagram would be testing a new full screen feed that resembles rival app TikTok.

Explaining the redesign, he said: “We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends. Photos are still an important part of Instagram, and we’re working on ways to improve the way they show up in a full-screen feed too.”

“Some people will start seeing this test soon. Excited to hear your feedback.”

The new feed looks like this

A lot of people’s apps updated overnight and the new full-screen is being trialed on their account.

However, it seems like a lot of users are unhappy with their new feed, and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One tweeted: “excuse me but the new Instagram update is literal s**t,” and another wrote: “instagram, pls give me back my old feed. the new update is horrible. thank you.”

A lot of people are calling for Instagram to bring back the old feed, with some threatening to delete the app for good unless the update is reversed. Check out some more reactions below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us