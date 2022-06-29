Instagram users are NOT happy about the app’s latest update.

Last month, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Instagram would be testing a new full screen feed that resembles rival app TikTok.

Explaining the redesign, he said: “We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends. Photos are still an important part of Instagram, and we’re working on ways to improve the way they show up in a full-screen feed too.”

“Some people will start seeing this test soon. Excited to hear your feedback.”

A lot of people’s apps updated overnight and the new full-screen is being trialed on their account.

However, it seems like a lot of users are unhappy with their new feed, and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One tweeted: “excuse me but the new Instagram update is literal s**t,” and another wrote: “instagram, pls give me back my old feed. the new update is horrible. thank you.”

A lot of people are calling for Instagram to bring back the old feed, with some threatening to delete the app for good unless the update is reversed. Check out some more reactions below:

Me checking twitter to see if everyone else hates the new Instagram update pic.twitter.com/UUTk5O4pyT — chad 🚩 (@chaddcruz) June 29, 2022

whoever approved this new instagram update needs to get fired 😭😭 like this is so bad — mia (@stfuyousIut) June 29, 2022

I’m about to delete @instagram! The new update feed is horrible. Nobody asked for a change! I use Instagram everyday and now I can’t even work it. Please bring back the old feed. — RatSkinz (@OfficalRatskinz) June 29, 2022

excuse me but the new Instagram update is literal shit — Emiley Miller (@milleremiley1) June 29, 2022

instagram, pls give me back my old feed. the new update is horrible. thank you. — 𝗸𝗮𝘇𝘆 (@offguning) June 29, 2022

what the actual fuck is the new @instagram update. i swear I’m two seconds from never using that stupid app again — riah (@stinkyygayy) June 28, 2022

Please say there’s an option to revert back to the old @instagram feed?? I actually can’t stand this new update!!! — Georgia (@ge0leigh) June 26, 2022

new instagram update has ruined my week — rocky (@r0cky2hotty) June 29, 2022