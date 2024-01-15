THIS is what is inside the 2024 Emmy’s gift bags

The 75th annual Emmy Awards takes place tonight, Monday January 15.
Backstage Creations are behind the Giving Suite this year, inviting guests to help themselves to everything from safari trips and luxury cave hotel stays to designer luggage and gold jewellery.
In the goodie bags, celebrity attendees can find fancy snacks, LED houseplants, and beauty devices and products.
Backstage Creations was created in 2000 by Karen Wood and is an opportunity for brands – big and small – to offer their wares to A-listers.
While our favourite stars can take their pick from some very impressive goodies, they can also donate to support the Television Academy Foundation which offers support to up-and-coming talent in the industry.
Check out what’s included in this year’s gift bag, according to Marie Claire, below:
- Amazing Grass powder supplements
- Color+light LED houseplant
- Crane Stationery
- Crumbl cookies
- Disney Publishing Worldwide books
- Everlasting Candle Co
- Helmut Koller Studio tote bag
- HIPPEAS chips
- JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars
- Miracle of the Sea® products
- Nature’s Garden snacks
- Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa iO
- Peripera lip tint
- Poppin’ Love popcorn
- Project Honey Bees jewellery
- Revive Collagen
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co
- TOVOLO® ice moulds
- Trilogy Skincare
- Why Jury Duty Matters, Andrew Guthrie Ferguson
- Wonder Juice
Take a look at the list of nominees here ahead of tonight’s ceremony.