THIS is what is inside the 2024 Emmy’s gift bags

The 75th annual Emmy Awards takes place tonight, Monday January 15.

Backstage Creations are behind the Giving Suite this year, inviting guests to help themselves to everything from safari trips and luxury cave hotel stays to designer luggage and gold jewellery.

In the goodie bags, celebrity attendees can find fancy snacks, LED houseplants, and beauty devices and products.

Backstage Creations was created in 2000 by Karen Wood and is an opportunity for brands – big and small – to offer their wares to A-listers.

While our favourite stars can take their pick from some very impressive goodies, they can also donate to support the Television Academy Foundation which offers support to up-and-coming talent in the industry.

Check out what’s included in this year’s gift bag, according to Marie Claire, below:

Amazing Grass powder supplements

Color+light LED houseplant

Crane Stationery

Crumbl cookies

Disney Publishing Worldwide books

Everlasting Candle Co

Helmut Koller Studio tote bag

HIPPEAS chips

JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars

Miracle of the Sea® products

Nature’s Garden snacks

Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa iO

Peripera lip tint

Poppin’ Love popcorn

Project Honey Bees jewellery

Revive Collagen

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co

TOVOLO® ice moulds

Trilogy Skincare

Why Jury Duty Matters, Andrew Guthrie Ferguson

Wonder Juice

Take a look at the list of nominees here ahead of tonight’s ceremony.