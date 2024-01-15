The FULL list of the 2024 Emmy nominations ahead of tonight’s ceremony

The 75th annual Emmy Awards will finally take place on Monday, January 15, after being postponed due to the writer’s strikes.

The award ceremony was originally meant to go ahead back in September.

Our very own Irish actress Sharon Horgan is nominated for her role in Apple TV’s Bad Sisters, with HBO’s Succession leading the pack with a total of 27 nominations.

The awards ceremony will honour the best in television from June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023.

Take a look at the full list of nominees here:

BEST TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)