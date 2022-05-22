This is the song Kourtney Kardashian will walk down the aisle to at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will tie the knot in front of their friends and family in Italy today.

The couple, who legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last week, will exchange vows on the grounds of a medieval castle called Castello Brown in Portofino.

According to MailOnline, the reality star will make a dramatic entrance at their wedding as she’ll walk down the aisle to Ave Maria while wearing a long headdress train.

The outlet has reported that during a last minute rehearsal today, a stand-in bride was seen walking down the aisle with a long plastic sheet attached to her head, in place of a real headdress.

Ave Maria, sung to a melody composed by Franz Schubert in 1825, was played during the rehearsal as the fake bride made her entrance.

For the ceremony, it’s understood Kourtney will wear a dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, who have reportedly “sponsored” the couple’s star-studded wedding.

A host of famous faces have descended upon the Italian fishing village of Portofino to attend the wedding today – including rumoured guest Beyoncé.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall will also be in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner, and her three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

However, the father of her kids, Scott Disick, has not received an invitation to the ceremony.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, will also be there for the ceremony, alongside his Blink-182 bandmates.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.