Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share official photos from their wedding day

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first official photos from their wedding day.

The couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple captioned the post: “Till death do us part.”

The sweet snaps show the newlyweds posing in a vintage black controvertible with a sign that says “Just Married” hanging off the bumper.

Kourtney stunned in a white mini dress for the occasion, which was adorned with a crystal heart, and a matching veil.

While the couple are now legally husband-and-wife, Kourtney and Travis will exchange vows once again at a star-studded wedding in Italy in the coming weeks.

A source told PEOPLE: “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.”

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Kourtney and Travis started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbra.

Last month, the couple got married in a Las Vegas chapel after the Grammy Awards, but the wedding was not official as they did not obtain a marriage certificate.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.