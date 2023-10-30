This is how Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered

Matthew Perry revealed antemortem how he wanted to be remembered.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, died of an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28.

The late 54-year-old was found dead in his hot tub by one of his assistants.

Speaking during the book tour for his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Matthew revealed he wanted to be remembered as someone who “lived well”.

The Friends actor told his fans: “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker and his paramount thing is that he wants to help people.”

“That’s what I want.”

In his memoir, the actor wrote: “The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can always do that for myself’.”

“When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends,” Matthew wrote.

“And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor.”

“But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people.”

“I know it won’t happen but it would be nice.”

Matthew found fame in the 1990s when sitcom Friends became an international hit.

The Canadian actor starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in the show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Just one year ago, Matthew released his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’.

In the biography the actor spoke openly about his battle with his addition to drugs and alcohol.