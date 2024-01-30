THIS Breaking Bad actor is a distant relative of King Charles

Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk has recently discovered that he is related to King Charles.

The actor is best known for his role as Saul Goodman on the iconic TV series and in the spin-off show, Better Call Saul.

The 61-year-old actor appeared on the US genealogy series Finding Your Roots, where he was told of the royal connection.

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed to Bob on the show that his fifth great grandfather was Friedrich Carl Steinholz, born in Plön, Germany in 1755.

Carl’s mother conceived him out of wedlock with the Duke of Plön, who was related to the royal families of Europe due to intermarriage.

After receiving the news, Bob quipped: “I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist.”

This week on #FindingYourRoots, we uncover the roots of comedians #BobOdenkirk and #IlizaShlesinger. Join us as we explore their family trees entangled with stories about overcoming enormous hardships. Tune in tomorrow night at 8/7c for #FindingYourRoots only on @PBS! pic.twitter.com/zFuhvDmn9w — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 29, 2024

He continued: “I don’t believe in that. You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted.”

“I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations.”

“I understand that goes through every society, every civilization. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road.”

Host Harry then informed the actor that he is 11th cousins with the current King of the UK Charles III.

Bob then laughed and said: “Well maybe I’ll change my mind on that.”

Host Henry then joked: “Now there you be trashing your family.”

“How they make a living. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You ain’t been royal for more than five minutes!”