There was a proposal on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala took place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

While we were all distracted by the fashion, many of us missed an actual proposal taking place on the red carpet.

In a heartwarming moment, Laurie Cumbo, the NYC Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs, got engaged to her boyfriend Bobby Digi Olisa.

While walking up the iconic steps of the Met, Bobby surprised Laurie with a blue Tiffany box, with an engagement ring inside.

The romantic proposal was met by huge cheers from the crowd, as Laurie agreed to marry her beau.

The star-studded event honoured the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, and the dress code on the night was “gilded glamour”.

As always, the celebrity guests pulled out all the stops with their looks on the red carpet.

