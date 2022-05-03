Our favourite looks from the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala took place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The star-studded event honoured the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, and the dress code on the night was “gilded glamour”.

As always, the celebrity guests pulled out all the stops with their looks on the red carpet.

From Kim Kardashian channeling Marilyn Monroe, to Blake Lively’s show stopping outfit reveal, these a-list stars definitely got it right on the red carpet.

Check out our favourite looks from the night below:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses to the 2022 Met Gala.

The $5 million dress was worn by the late actress when she famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim, who dyed her hair platinum blonde for the occasion, stunned in the custom-made sheer dress by Jean-Louis, which was embellished with over six thousand crystals.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine about her look, the SKIMS founder said: “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year.”

“I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe.”

“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang “Happy Birthday,” to JFK, it was that look,” the 41-year-old explained.

Kim, who attended the gala with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, also revealed she went on a strict diet of no carbs or sugar to make sure she fit into the dress.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively always gets it right at the Met Gala, and this year was no different.

As a co-chair of the star-studded event, the actress went all out by wearing a gown by Atelier Versace.

The dress was adorned with a gigantic bow which was unwrapped on the red carpet, transforming the dress from rose gold into a stunning aqua blue.

Gigi Hadid

Another one of our favourite looks on the night was Gigi Hadid.

The model looked cooler than ever in red outfit by Versace, which included a corseted bustier, matching latex pants, red boots, and a voluminous burgundy puffer coat.

The 25-year-old completed her look with a sparkling statement necklace by Chopard.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens nailed her look for the 2022 Met Gala.

The actress had a busy night, as she co-hosted Vogue’s Met Gala Livestream alongside La La Anthony and Hamish Bowles.

Vanessa went all out for the occasion in a black sheer Moschino ball gown designed by Jeremy Scott.

The dress featured gorgeous embroidery on the bodice, puff sleeves and a high neckline.

Kendall Jenner

We didn’t think Kendall could top her look from last year’s Met Gala, but the model did just that.

The 26-year-old teamed up with Prada for the occasion, and wowed the crowd in a custom black tulle top with a net embroidered overlay, which she paired with a voluminous black silk-satin skirt with hand-pleated ruched details.

The model also made a bold beauty statement by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber nailed minimalist glamour at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The model stunned in a white floor-length gown by Saint Laurent, which featured a dramatic slit and a low back.

Hailey finished off her look with a gorgeous white feathered cape, a pair of sheer 10 denier tights, and a pair of black killer heels.

Nicola Coughlan

Our very own Nicola Coughlan looked sensational at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The Irish actress turned heads in a pink and black Richard Quinn gown, which featured puffed sleeves, and a large train.

Nicola paired the dress with black gloves, and we particularly loved how her gown was adorned with pink feathers – a subtle nod to her Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion understood the assignment.

The singer looked sensational in a head-to-toe gold look by Moschino for the 2022 Met Gala.

The golden gown, designed by Jeremy Scott, featured sheer cut outs at her waist, and metallic gold wings draped over her shoulders.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo looked like an actual fairy princess on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night.

The songstress stunned in a sparkling lavender Versace gown, which she paired with mesh lilac gloves, and butterfly clips in her hair.

We loved this look on her.

Cardi B

Another star who rocked an all-gold look at the Met Gala was Cardi B.

The rapper turned heads in a Atelier Versace column gown, which was covered in tulle and seven types of chunky gold chains with the brand’s signature Medusa head medallions.

The embroidery on the dress alone took over 1,300 hours, and 20 different craftspeople to complete.