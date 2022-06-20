The Ultimatum stars Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are married!

The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at the Wayfarers Chapel and Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, California on June 18.

The newly weds shared the official photos from their special day with PEOPLE.

Alexis posted one of the photos on Instagram, and captioned it: “Till death do us Parr baby. Love you for infinity.”

Hunter added: “Parrty of 2 for life! Love you ❤️”

The couple appeared on the first season of Netflix’s dating show The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On.

The official synopsis for the 10-part series, which is from the creators of Love Is Blind, reads: “How do you know you’ve found the one?”

“This new social experiment follows six different couples on the verge of marriage. One of the partners of each couple has issued an ultimatum, forcing them to either get married or move on.”

“Over the course of eight weeks, each will choose new potential partners for an unforgettable experience in hopes of gaining clarity on the future of their relationships.”

Alexis issued Hunter the ultimatum and after attempting to date other people on the show, Hunter ended up proposing to Alexis and the couple left the series together early.

The newly weds are heading to Santorini, Mykonos and Athens for their honeymoon.