The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: The FULL list of winners

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night.

The awards show, which took place in Santa Monica, celebrated the best achievements in film and television over the past year.

CODA, Succession and Squid Game were some of the big winners on the night.

Take a look at the full list of winners below:

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame #sagawards pic.twitter.com/PJAHCavDni — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” *WINNER

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” *WINNER We're so appreciative of this cast! @TedLasso takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Ugil3d9VKD — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game” *WINNER

Motion Picture Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom” Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar” Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza” Troy Kotsur, “CODA” *WINNER Jared Leto, “House of Gucci” Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” "I finally feel like I'm part of the family." Welcome to the #sagawards family #TroyKotsur, and congratulations on taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/PbtsSszc3o — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast” Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley” Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *WINNER Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” Ruth Negga, “Passing” Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “Belfast” “CODA” *WINNER “Don’t Look Up” “House of Gucci” “King Richard” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Black Widow” “Dune” “The Matrix Resurrections” “No Time to Die” *WINNER “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”