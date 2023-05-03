The iconic Met Gala bathroom selfie has returned!

Back in 2015, Met Ball co-chair and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour introduced a ‘no selfie’ rule – however, celebs have since taken it upon themselves to ignore that rule.

On Monday night, Billie Eilish posed up a storm in the bathroom with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey.

This year’s gala theme – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, is inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s major exhibition for the year, which was unveiled on Monday night.

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to July 2023, and will feature 150 of Lagerfeld’s pieces from his time as creative director of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, as well as items from his own brand. US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year. This year, she chose actress Penélope Cruz, pop star Dua Lipa, writer-actress Michaela Coel, and tennis ace Roger Federer as co-chairs. Check out our favourite looks from this year’s gala here.