Our favourite looks from the 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala took place on Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The star-studded fundraiser invited attendees to honour the work of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 aged 85.

The gala’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” is inspired by the Costume’s Institute’s major exhibition for the year, which was unveiled at the party.

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to July 2023, and will feature 150 of Lagerfeld’s pieces from his time as creative director of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, as well as items from his own brand.

US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

This year, she chose actress Penélope Cruz, pop star Dua Lipa, writer-actress Michaela Coel, and tennis ace Roger Federer as co-chairs.

As always, the celebrity guests pulled out all the stops with their looks on the red carpet this year, including archival looks designed by Karl.

From Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, these a-list stars definitely got it right on the red carpet.

Check out our favourite looks from the night below:

Kim Kardashian

Florence Pugh

Kendall Jenner 

Kylie Jenner

Dua Lipa

Cara Delevingne

Billie Eilish 

Emma Chamberlain 

Jenna Ortega 

Anne Hathaway 

Sydney Sweeney 

Doja Cat

Gisele Bunchen

Cardi B

Michaela Coel

