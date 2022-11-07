The host of the 2023 Oscars has been announced

Jimmy Kimmel has been announced as the host of 95th Academy Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony, otherwise known as the Oscars, will take place on March 12, 2023.

Jimmy, who previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, said: “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap.”

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022

“Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” he added.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang added: “Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars.”

“His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide.”

The 2022 Oscars was hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

As many will know, the night was embroiled in controversy as Will Smith famously slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage.

The comedian was presenting the award for Best Documentary at the Oscars back in March when he made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who suffers from alopecia.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, Chris said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped Chris across the face and warned him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

The situation caused uproar at the time, and Will was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years after the incident.

Months later, Chris was performing stand-up comedy in Phoenix, Arizona in August when he told the audience that he was invited to host the 2023 Oscars after the incident.

The comedian, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, likened returning to the Dolby Theatre as returning to a crime scene.

Chris said that asking him to return would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” where she had been dining before she and Ron Goldman were brutally murdered back in 1994.

The comedian also revealed he had been asked to do a Super Bowl advert, but turned that down as well.

“He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith,” Chris told the audience.