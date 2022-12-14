The Ellen Show star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies aged 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died aged 40.

The dancer and father-of-three was best known for DJing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and for his TikTok videos.

The sad news was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker Boss in a heartbreaking statement to PEOPLE.

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

TMZ first reported the news of Stephen’s death, revealing he was found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

While Stephen’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, the outlet are reporting it as an apparent suicide.

According to TMZ, Stephen’s wife Allison ran to an LAPD station on Tuesday.

She was reportedly frantic because her husband had left home without his car – which was out of the ordinary for him.

LAPD are said to have gotten a call shortly afterward for a shooting at an LA hotel.

TMZ say officers found tWitch dead in the room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stephen married Allison in 2013 and they have three children together – Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

The couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

Stephen shared a carousel of photos on Instagram commemorating the occasion, writing: “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Allison shared a video of snaps from their wedding day, writing: “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!”

“I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.