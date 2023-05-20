Stanley Tucci visits Dublin hotspots on trip to Ireland

Stanley Tucci jetted into Dublin on May 18.

His visit to the Emerald Isle is due to his appearance at this year’s International Literature Festival, being held at Merrion Square Park from May 19 – 28.

The self-confessed foodie is set to discuss his memoir Taste, which takes readers on a tour of his lusciously stocked kitchen and his equally spectacular career in Hollywood.

On Thursday, Stanley paid a visit to Bar 1661 – which was awarded Ireland’s ‘Bar of the Year’ and ‘Innovative Bar of the Year’ award last year.

The Hollywood actor then enjoyed lunch in Pichet on Trinity Street.

Stanley then visited Lennan’s Yard on Dawson Street before heading to House Dublin, which is based on Leeson Street.

Now in its 26th year, the International Literature Festival returns with its biggest ever programme of over 180 events, including over 36 alone for family and kids, featuring a diverse mix of authors, speakers, creatives, and performers from over 28 countries.

Attendees can expect discussions, debates, cross cultural conversations, creative process insights and more for all ages and interests from our favourite homegrown and international authors at this 10-day live literary celebration.

This year’s lineup also includes Monica Heisey, screenwriter on one of the best-loved comedy shows in recent years, Schitt’s Creek, who will chat about her debut novel Really Good, Actually.

You can check out the full lineup for this year’s ILFD here.