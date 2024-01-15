Sofia Vergara opens up about navigating her divorce from Joe Manganiello in the public eye: ‘You can’t hide those things’

Sofia Vergara has opened up about navigating her divorce from Joe Manganiello in the public eye.

The Modern Family actress confirmed her split from her husband back in July, after seven years of marriage.

In a statement shared with Page Six, the former couple said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, the 51-year-old revealed that she thought she would be the subject of media scrutiny once the news of their split broke.

She said: “I’ve been moving on. You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity.”

“I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Speaking about the media coverage of her divorce, Sofia admitted: “It wasn’t bad.”

“I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.”

“I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it,” she added.

Joe officially filed for divorce from the actress back in July and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Per the outlet, court documents confirmed that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement, and will each keep their own assets which they accumulated during the union.

A source has since told Page Six that the reason Joe chose to end his seven-year marriage to Sofia was because they disagreed on the topic of children.

An insider close to the 46-year-old claimed he always wanted to be a dad, and that those feelings have only intensified in recent years.

It’s unknown what Sofia’s stance on the topic was when she and Joe tied the knot back in November 2015, but it’s been reported that she may have been open to it at the time.

Sofia is already mom to 31-year-old son Manolo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.

The actress was also entangled into a lengthy court battle over custody of two frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments with her then-fiancé Nick Loeb, who was looking to bring them to term.

The 47-year-old has since started dating Caitlin O’Connor who he went public with back in December after being romantically linked since September.

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel previously revealed he wanted to set up the newly single actress on a date, following her split.

He told PEOPLE: “I think she’s great for everyone. I love Sofía Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny.”