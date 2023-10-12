THIS celeb wants to set up Sofia Vergara on a date – following her split from Joe Manganiello

Howie Mandel has revealed he wants to set up actress Sofia Vergara on a date.

The comedian and America’s Got Talent judge wants to play matchmaker for the Modern Family star following her recent split from Joe Manganiello.

He told PEOPLE: “I think she’s great for everyone. I love Sofía Vergara. I find her incredibly, first, in no particular order, beautiful, smart, funny.”

The 67-year-old said that the actress “deserves to be with somebody ASAP”.

Howie is determind to find his fellow America’s Got Talent judge a new beau, and said he has no fear screaming “it from the rooftops”.

“Sometimes people think that’s inappropriate, other people, not Sofía. She doesn’t get mad at me,” he added.

During an August episode of America’s Got Talent, Howie joked that Sofia was single and on “the market” after ventriloquist Brynn Cummings performed an act that saw fellow judge Heidi Klum get “set up” with an eligible bachelor puppet. “I have one more piece of advice for you: if you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should’ve talked to Sofía because she’s in the market right now,” the star told the contestant, as Sofia cheered in response.

The actor listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted that the pair had a prenup. Sofia and Joe met at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014, and they tied the knot the following year. A host of famous faces were in attendance – including Sofia’s Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell, as well as Joe’s True Blood co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer. Sofia was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, who she shares a 31-year-old son named Manolo with.