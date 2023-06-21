Shakira and Lewis Hamilton ‘planning romantic Caribbean holiday’

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly planning a romantic Caribbean holiday.

The pair first sparked dating rumours after the Colombian singer stepped out at the Miami Grand Prix last month.

They were later spotted boarding a yacht outsider her new $20 million Floridian mansion.

Lewis and Shakira fuelled romance rumours earlier this month, after the mom-of-two jetted back to Barcelona to watch him compete in the Spanish Grand Prix.

The rumoured couple were then papped cosying up to each other at a restaurant in the Spanish city.

Spanish journalist Jordi Martin has claimed that the Colombian singer and the F1 driver will jet off on holiday together sometime soon.

The journalist alleged: “Hamilton and Shakira are planning to go on holiday together and I already know the destination.”

“It’s a Caribbean country, a short trip of about an hour,” Jordi continued.

“I have people who are close to Shakira and they have been meeting this week and she has told them that she is excited and happy.”

He claimed that the rumoured couple want to “take the relationship slow”.

A source close to the pair recently told People magazine: “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” adding: “It’s fun and flirty.”

Shakira, 46, has been single since her split from footballer Gerard Piqué.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer confirmed her split from the former footballer last June, after 11 years together.

The former couple and their two children, Milan and Sasha, lived together in Barcelona – but Shakira and her sons have since relocated to Miami.

Just two months after his split from Shakira, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

Meanwhile Lewis’ last public relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger.

The Pussycat Doll and F1 driver dated on and off for seven years, before they ended their relationship for good in 2015.

Lewis has been linked to a number of well-known faces over the past couple of years – including Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Barbara Palvin and Nicki Minaj; however, none of these rumoured romances have ever been confirmed.