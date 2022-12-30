Sarah Jessica Parker secretly spent time in Ireland this Christmas.

The Sex and the City star and her husband Matthew Broderick own a holiday home in Donegal, which has been in Matthew’s family for decades.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to say goodbye to Ireland, after a secret trip here.

Alongside a photo of a rainbow, the 57-year-old wrote: “Thank you Ireland. It was a happy.

Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice. X,SJ.”

SJP and Matthew also visited Ireland in August, along with their three children – James, 19, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

During their trip, the actress shocked staff at a restaurant in Dublin when she offered to help them in the kitchen.

The family-of-five headed to popular ramen restaurant Soup 2 in Smithfield in Dublin before leaving Ireland.

While they were there, SJP noticed the staff were under pressure and offered to help them out.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, the restaurant’s owner Conor Hughes said: “She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food! She seemed to know a lot about our business, and clearly had done her due diligence.”

He also revealed the actress “had spent ages reading our reviews and chose us for their one meal before leaving Ireland as we ‘seemed awesome’.”

“Both Sarah and Matthew were happy to converse with anyone and everyone,” he added. “My friend Lauren bought her a cocktail which Sarah thanked her for personally as she paid at the counter.”

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.