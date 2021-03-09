Sam Ashgari praises ‘strong and brave’ girlfriend Britney Spears in sweet post

The model recently showed his support for the pop star following the release of Framing Britney Spears

Sam Ashgari has praised his “strong and brave” girlfriend Britney Spears in a sweet post.

The couple have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of one of Britney’s music videos.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, 27-year-old Sam marked International Women’s Day, where he gushed over his pop star girlfriend.

Sharing a snap of the pair, the model wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day to my lioness.❤️ Thank you for showing me that true strength and bravery comes from a woman 👑”

The personal trainer added: “Plus we look like two bada***s here.”

Sam recently shared his plans to start a family with Britney, telling Forbes: “I want to take my relationship to the next step.”

“I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

The news comes after Sam showed his support for Britney following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The film, produced by the The New York Times, documented the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle. The film also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny that Britney faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine after the film aired, Sam said: “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.” “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together,” he added.