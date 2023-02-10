Salma Hayek divides fans over her unusual skincare routine

Salma Hayek has divided fans over her unusual skincare routine.

The 56-year-old, who stars in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, shared her daily routine with British GQ.

The actress read a tweet aloud, which said: “What is Salma Hayek’s skincare routine? That woman is in her 50s and looks amazing”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

“My grandmother taught me never to wash my face in the morning. It’s not disgusting guys!”

“What happens at night is that your skin produces all the oils that your skin needs to look youthful. It regenerates.”

“So, wash your skin really well at night, but don’t wash the hard work off your skin in the morning.”

Fans were divided over Salma’s beauty “hack”.

Some TikTok users were in favour of the routine, with one writing: “Good advice!! Love this,” while another said: “She’s just validated me to be lazy in the morning, now I love her even more.”

While others were against it, with one user saying: “No I don’t feel like I’m awake if I don’t wash my face,” and another writing: “My acne says no to this.”