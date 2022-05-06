Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo spotted chatting after Joshua Bassett love triangle drama

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo were spotted chatting at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday.

In a snap captured by Vogue, the Disney Channel stars were seen having a conversation next to Sebastian Stan and Kim Kardashian at the star-studded event in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The sighting comes one year after their alleged love triangle drama with Joshua Bassett.

The drama began after Olivia’s hit song ‘driver’s license’ went viral, with many fans speculating the song was about her ex Joshua and his new love interest at the time Sabrina.

The lyrics of the heartbreak anthem include: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Sabrina later released a song called ‘Skin’, which added to the speculation about a love triangle as the lyrics include: “Maybe you didn’t mean it. Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme”, as well as: “Don’t drive yourself insane.”

However, Sabrina later insisted her song was not a “diss track”, writing on Instagram at the time: “thank you to everyone who has listened to skin 🤍 especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across.”

“I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it.”

“I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past,” she explained.

“People can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

“It also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing.”

Sabrina concluded the post: “I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way. Lots of love to u all. thanks for letting me grow.”

In Olivia’s Disney film about the making of her debut album, the singer admitted she was unsure whether to release her song ‘deja vu’ because she didn’t want her words to be misinterpreted.

The songstress said: “I thought that if I put this song out I was also playing into this drama, love triangle, let’s hate on other girls thing.”

“I just did not want to do that and again, I never write my songs from that point of view because that’s not something that I feel,” she added.

Meanwhile in an interview with GQ in December, Joshua admitted he hadn’t spoken to his former flame since the release of ‘drivers license’.

Olivia and Joshua rose to fame on High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-stars, in which they play on-screen couple Nini and Rocky.

Sabrina also rose to fame on the Disney Channel, starring in series Girl Meets World as well as the movie Clouds.