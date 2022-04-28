Rob Kardashian testifies against his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna in court

Rob Kardashian testified against his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna in court on Wednesday.

The former couple started dating in 2016, and quickly fell pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter Dream.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is currently suing Rob and other members of his family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model has claimed Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they have strongly denied.

Taking to the stand on Wednesday, Rob revealed he first started talking to Chyna on Instagram when he left college, and that he truly believed she was the one for him as she accepted him at his “lowest point”.

However the 35-year-old went on to tell the court how their relationship turned “toxic”, and claimed she beat him at least five times during their year-long relationship.

“Strangling someone, beating someone, that’s not a family,” he said. “That’s not love to me.”

Rob also recalled how Chyna not only disrespected him on numerous occasions, but also his family.

He said: “There were 100 different times she was disrespectful towards my family. She tried to threaten my little sister Kylie.”

While on the stand, Rob was asked about an incident that occurred between them on December 14, 2016.

Chyna has admitted she put a gun to Rob’s head that day, but in court last week the 33-year-old claimed she was just “joking”.

Speaking about the altercation, the father-of-one claimed it was “just one instance of a domestic dispute”.

Rob claimed that Chyna had been drinking and taking drugs when the incident occurred.

“She strangled me, she put a gun to my head twice, she was on cocaine and alcohol,” he told the court.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was also called to the witness stand this week, and testified that he saw Chyna physically attack Rob.

Corey said he rushed to the house the couple were staying in just after daybreak on December 15, 2016, after Rob called Kris and sounded distressed on the phone.

When he entered the home, Corey claimed he saw Chyna standing by the bedroom with a metal rod in her hand, and Rob looked red in the face and neck.

The 41-year-old alleged: “She started whipping it at him. She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too.”

“I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

As Corey tried to help Rob leave the house, Chyna allegedly picked up a patio chair and hurled it at Rob’s car.

“She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head,” Corey testified. “She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

When asked why he decided to intervene in their fight, Corey told the court: “I grew up around that kind of behavior.”

“That’s why I told [Rob] that this was not going to stop. I could just tell this was something he didn’t want to be a part of.”