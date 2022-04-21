Blac Chyna claims she was ‘joking’ when she put gun to Rob Kardashian’s head in court testimony

Blac Chyna has claimed she was “just joking” when she put a gun to Rob Kardashian’s head in December 2016.

On the third day of her defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 33-year-old refuted claims she abused her ex-boyfriend.

Testifying in court, the model addressed allegations she once put a gun to Rob’s head and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck.

Speaking about the incident, which took place on December 14, 2016, Chyna said Rob was FaceTiming two of his friends when she took a gun off of the dresser in their bedroom and jokingly put it on him, saying, “If you ever leave me…”

“It was not loaded,” she said. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!’”

Chyna also claimed she jokingly wrapped the iPhone cord around Rob’s neck to “get his attention” while he was playing video games.

Rob’s family members Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were all inside the courtroom during Chyna’s testimony.

The 33-year-old is suing the family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model has claimed Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they have strongly denied.

The Kardashian-Jenner women are all expected to testify during the trial, which will continue this week.