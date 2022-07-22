Ricky Martin breaks silence after legal case is dismissed

Ricky Martin has broken his silence after his legal case against his nephew was dismissed.

According to TMZ, the judge dismissed a temporary restraining order that he had been issued a week ago, after the 21-year-old withdrew his claims of an alleged sexual relationship and subsequent harassment.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer has since spoken out about the “hurtful” allegations in a video released to the media by his publicist.

“It’s been almost four decades since I’ve been working as an artist, under the public eye, and I’ve never had to deal with something so hurtful like I’ve lived through these last few weeks,” Ricky said.

“I was victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member … I only wish him the best, for him to find the light. A lie can cause so much harm. It harmed me, my husband, my kids, my parents, my family.”

“I couldn’t defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow where I had to be silent until I’d be able to speak to a judge. Today was the day. Now, it’s time for me to heal. I’m very hurt. I will find peace, the necessary silence to see the light again at the end of the tunnel, like I’ve always been able to.”

The singer also shared a statement from his legal team on his Instagram.

They wrote, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

“The request came form the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The singer’s 21-year-old nephew had claimed he and his uncle had a 7-month sexual affair, and alleged that Ricky had begun stalking and harassing him after it had ended.

The She Bangs singer previously strongly denied his “disgusting” allegations.

The 50-year-old’s rep Marty Singer told PEOPLE in a statement: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” he added.