Rapper Killer Mike breaks silence after arrest at 2024 Grammys

Rapper Killer Mike has broken his silence after he was arrested at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night.

The 48-year-old, whose real name is Michael Render, won Best Rap Album on the night, as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

But shortly after his big wins, the Atlanta native was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs.

Killer Mike arrested at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/rX3cW4F0WA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 5, 2024

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the rapper said: “As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter.”

“We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

“Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams.”

He continued: “I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK.”

“We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department previously said: “On Sunday, February 4, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.”

“The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanour Battery 243(A) PC and is in the process of being released.”

Video footage posted to social media appears to show Killer Mike being detained, as a voice is heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f***?”