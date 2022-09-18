Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding welcomes first child with wife Sophie Hart

Ian Harding and his wife Sophie Hart have welcomed their first child together.

The Pretty Little Liars actor shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday – which was also his 36th birthday.

Alongside a photo of his newborn’s tiny hand, Ian wrote: “Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks. I’m thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I’m grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Harding. (@ianmharding)

The new dad, who is best known for playing Ezra Fitz in Pretty Little Liars, has not yet revealed his child’s sex or name.

The news comes just over one year after E! News revealed Ian and Sophie secretly got married back in 2019.

The notoriously private couple were first linked back in 2011, and they never announced their engagement.

