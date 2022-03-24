Pete Davidson’s mum reacts to comment about his relationship with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s mum Amy has reacted to a comment about his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

After a fan account posted a paparazzi photo to Instagram of the reality star and the SNL comedian driving around Los Angeles, someone commented: “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.”

Amy replied to the comment: “yayyyy!”

Kim has been dating Pete since October last year, and the couple recently went Instagram official.

Speaking about their romance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the SKIMS founder said: “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute’. But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.”

“I think it’s just in life, no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and people that I love to be happy, and I went for it. And I went for it! I was like ‘You know what? I’m in my forties, like f*** it’.”

The reality star went on to add: “Like just go for it! Find your happiness! And I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold on to that forever.”

Kim also revealed in the interview that Pete has a number of tattoo’s dedicated to her, she said: “Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones that he got.”

The 41-year-old opened up that her favourite tattoo of his is the one located on his collarbone, she said: “It says, ‘My girl is a lawyer,’ and that one is really cute.”

Kim’s romance with Pete comes amid her divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple share four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.