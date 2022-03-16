Pete Davidson secures seat on Jeff Bezos’ flight to space

Pete Davidson will be shooting off into space next week on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

The SNL comedian will follow in the footsteps of Star Trek actor William Shatner and TV personality Michael Strahan in boarding the 20th flight as part of the New Shepard programme on March 23.

The 28-year-old will board the rocket alongside five paying customers, including executives at Tricor International and a famous “world explorer.”

Pete and the billionaire businessman, who founded Amazon in 1994, have had many “preliminary” talks about going off into outer space together.

The comedian and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, visited Jeff’s mansion in January, where they reportedly discussed the space trip.

The flight will be the fourth trip in Blue Origin’s New Shepard programme to feature a human crew.

Pete’s plan to travel to space come amid his feud with Kanye West.

The comedian has been dating Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian since October last year, and has since got her name inked on his chest.